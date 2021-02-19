Irving Azoff: Fun, fun, fun.

Legendary rock group the BEACH BOYS have partnered with IRVING AZOFF's new venture ICONIC ARTISTS GROUP to grow their brand and legacy in a digital era. As part of the deal, ICONIC has purchased a controlling interest in the band's intellectual property, including their sound recordings, the brand, select musical compositions, and memorabilia. The members of the group and their heirs will retain an interest in their assets to participate in the upside ICONIC expects to create by actively marketing and promoting the group on their 60th anniversary this year.

BRIAN WILSON, MIKE LOVE, AL JARDINE and the CARL WILSON ESTATE issued the following statement about the deal. “The BEACH BOYS and our songs have been one of the great joys of our lives. For more than half a century, we’ve witnessed generations of fans from all corners of the world come together to celebrate our music, dancing and singing along to the songs that we have loved and performed for decades. As we look towards the upcoming 60th anniversary of The Beach Boys, we wanted a partner to help expand opportunities for our brand, while continuing to preserve our tradition as a band whose music transcends the test of time. We are confident that IRVING AZOFF and ICONIC are the ideal partners and are confident that the BEACH BOYS’ ongoing legacy is in the best possible hands. We are very proud of what we have achieved as the BEACH BOYS and how our songs continue to resonate with our fans.”

