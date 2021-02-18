Duncan (l) and Edwards (r)

COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME (CRHOF) inductions continued TODAY (2/18) during CRS 2021, with the induction of off-air honoree JIM DUNCAN and on-air honoree CHUCK EDWARDS. VICTOR SANSONE and TIM WILSON were inducted yesterday (NET NEWS 2/17).

During DUNCAN's introduction, KEY NETWORKS' SHAWN PARR, (who's known the honoree for over 30 years), credited DUNCAN with jumpstarting his career, saying, "JIM DUNCAN introduced me to LOS ANGELES radio and gave me an incredible career that I am forever thankful for." Accepting the honor, DUNCAN said, "Thank you to the COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS for giving me this amazing honor." His closing statements paid homage to his radio show signoffs. "Be good to yourself and always nice to each other," he said. "Be great, and just the right amount of weird."

DUNCAN's career in the industry has included time as weekend air talent, morning show host, MD, PD and time on syndicated radio. He served as VP and Country editor for RADIO & RECORDS for nine years, and was on the CMA and CRB Boards of Directors.

In the afternoon, on-air honoree EDWARDS was recognized by his lifelong friend and mentor, radio consultant PHIL HUNT, who said of EDWARDS, "Not only is he an amazing air talent, but he's also an incredible person." During his acceptance, EDWARDS humorously said, "I never really wanted to do anything but radio. When I was 11 years old, I made a mock radio station in my bedroom, and we didn't have PPM or the diary system, but I did test very well in my mom's focus group."

EDWARDS started his radio career in 1983 in KNOXVILLE, and then joined KSCS/DALLAS in 1986 for afternoons. After 13 successful years in DALLAS, he moved to WYCD/DETROIT, where he's been for the past 20 years. He previously co-hosted afternoons with fellow CRHOF member, LINDA LEE, who passed away in 2017, then co-hosted the morning show until a round of ENTERCOM layoffs claimed his job last spring. EDWARDS' honors include the 2011 CMA Personality of the Year Award, MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Broadcaster Of The Year, multiple ACM personality nominations and MARCONI nominations.

