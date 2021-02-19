Skyview Networks: On The Rise.

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' music portfolio continues to expand, with the Country format leading in growth with a 12.6% increase since the start of 2021. This significant gain in affiliate relationships among Country music stations has resulted in 100% coverage of all DMA markets in the U.S. Further deepening its Country format offerings are SKYVIEW's nationally syndicated radio hosts, FITZ of "Country Top 40 With FITZ" and B-DUB of "B-DUB RADIO." These dynamic personalities are mainstays in the Country space and, this year, are sharing their expertise as panelists at this year’s Country Radio Seminar (CRS).



Commented SKYVIEW NETWORKS President/COO STEVE JONES, “SKYVIEW has built a robust network of Country radio stations, allowing us to create custom audience solutions for network advertisers. With magnetic radio hosts FITZ and B-DUB, we are proud to offer Program Directors the best weekly countdown show with 'CT40' along with the highest energy nighttime show with the locally customizable 'B-DUB RADIO.'”



CRS featured FITZ as the host of "BOB KINGSLEY’s Acoustic Alley” show and the “Talent Loving Coaching” panel (NET NEWS 2/17), while B-DUB joined the “Music Scheduling” workshop.

Commented FITZ, “I am so proud to carry on the tradition of hosting ‘BOB KINGSLEY’s Acoustic Alley,' a beloved CRS event that upholds the KINGSLEY family legacy. For me, as host of 'CT40,' it also kicks off a year that is poised for significant growth for the countdown show, It is going to be an exciting next chapter.”



For more information on SKYVIEW’s Country programs, visit skyviewcountry.com. And for more on the company’s network sales, syndication and broadcast solutions, visit skyviewnetworks.com.

