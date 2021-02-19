Ross (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

The LGBTQ+ talk network CHANNEL Q at ENTERCOM's RADIO.COM is devoting programming all next week (2/22-27) to focusing on discrimination and violence against Black transgender women.

"PROJECT FIERCE" is being produced in partnership with actress, businesswoman, and transgender activist ANGELICA ROSS and A2 MUSIC PRODUCTIONS' ANTHONY PRESTON and will include a two hour special with ROSS and RYAN MITCHELL; special content as part of the "I'M LISTENING" initiative with Dr. CHRIS DONAHUE; a mix show with ULTRA NATÉ, who has also teamed with ROSS and MILA JAM on the song "Fierce"; and interviews and visits with celebrities, politicians, and community leaders, including DELAWARE State Senator SARAH MCBRIDE, BRAVO "FASHION QUEENS" and syndicated "PAGE SIX TV" host BEVY SMITH, GLAAD Pres./CEO SARAH KATE ELLIS, and more.

