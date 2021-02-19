Adding New Markets

THE JUBAL SHOW continues to expand its empire, adding three new markets so far this month - six since JANUARY.

Hosted by JUBAL FRESH, along with co-hosts ALEX FRESH and ENGLISH EVAN, the program will now air on TOWNSQUARE Top 40's KFFM/YAKIMA, WA and KLEN (106.3 NOW FM)/CHEYENNE, WY as well as ROSE COMMUNICATIONS Adult Alternative KRVO (103.1 THE RIVER)/KALISPELL, MT.

KRVO OM BREW MICHAELS said, "THE JUBAL SHOW is highly-prepared, organized, and targeted to 18-49 year-olds."

For more information contact: ERIC WEISS, eric@theweissagency.com or CRAIG WHETSTINE,

craig@theweissagency.com or text or phone (503) 975-6153.

