URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9)/ATLANTA adds MO QUICK to “THE MORNING HUSTLE” show as a personality and Local Content Producer. The nationally syndicated AM drive show is based in ATLANTA.

Most recently QUICK was a part of the “MORNING TAKEOVER” crew at CORE RADIO GROUP Urban WWSZ-A (STREETZ 94.5)/ATLANTA. She’s also a former RADIO ONE/ATLANTA intern.

OM DEREK HARPER said, “Anytime we have someone who has come through our internship program come back to us to make an impact for our listeners --it’s a great thing for RADIO ONE and the ATLANTA community.”

Her other responsibilities will include interviewing local dignitaries, politicians, activists, and influencers. She’ll also be curating special social media projects on HOT 107.9’s website and social media platforms.

