Radio Cares -- Feeding America

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION and FEEDING AMERICA have announced the dates for the second annual “Radio Cares – Feeding AMERICA” to raise money for individuals and families that are facing hunger.



The 2021 event will be held on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14th, produced by BENZTOWN, with assistance from McVAY MEDIA and the team at VIPOLOGY. Early major sponsors of this year event include GENMEDIA PARTNERS and SUN BROADCAST GROUP



Pre-promotion for the drive starts WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31st, and the day-long event on APRIL 14th will have the support of more than 100 artists of every format.

IBA President RON STONE, ADAMS RADIO GROUP CEO, commented, “The RADIO CARES drive this year promises to be an event every independent station will want to participate in. Who would have imagined that 14 months after we first heard the word COVID, we would still be dealing with it? So many people have lost so much, and for many the end is nowhere in sight. Every family deserves to have sufficient resources for food for their family and no one should be going hungry in AMERICA.”

Added BENZTOWN President DAVE DENES, “Independent owners of radio stations of every format came together in 2020 to speak with one voice for a cause that all of us embrace -- eliminating hunger!”

All materials needed for the event, including on-air, websites, and social media, will be provided by the RADIO CARES team. Stations will direct listeners to their individual station web site to donate. The donations will go directly to FEEDING AMERICA, and there will be, like last year, an ongoing accounting of total donations.

Said McVAY MEDIA President MIKE McVAY, “With stations back to operating in studios, the RADIO CARES event will be substantially enhanced with live interviews in every market with people that provide help and people that have needed it.”

At the end of the event, local independent radio will all be able to promote the total amount raised by sharing with listeners and advertisers the power of local radio/ Stations are welcome to include local sponsors to support the event.

Said IBA's STONE, “This is our chance to show that radio, specifically independent radio, is very much alive and well and doing what we have always done best, serving our communities."

