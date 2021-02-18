-
Report: WFAN/New York's Craig Carton In Talks To Host TV Show On MLB Network
February 19, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The NEW YORK POST’s ANDREW MARCHAND is reporting that ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK afternoon co-host CRAIG CARTON is in talks with MLB NETWORK to host a new weekday morning TV show.
CARTON, on the comeback trail from serving time in federal prison for fraud, would host a one-hour show on MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL's cable network at 7 or 8a (ET). He would continue to co-host afternoons on WFAN with EVAN ROBERTS. MLB NETWORK did not comment on the report to the POST.