LINCOLN-GARRARD BROADCASTING CO., INC. is selling Country WKYB/PERRYVILLE, KY to S I M COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION for up to $150,000 in assumption of debt.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were iHEARTMEDIA's IHM LICENSES, LLC (KXUS/SPRINGFIELD, MO, operation from auxiliary facilities after failure of main antenna feedline); TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY (KTTZ-F/LUBBOCK, TX, reduced power due to damaged antenna); SALEM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION (WTLN-A/ORLANDO, nondirectional operation at reduced power due to component failure); and INTERNATIONAL AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS, INC. (K241BK/SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, lost site).

SNAKE RIVER RADIO LLC has applied for an extension of its Silent STA for KPCQ-A/CHUBBUCK, ID while the site is inaccessible due to winter weather, thus delaying repair of a damaged antenna.

And CARTERET COUNTY SCHOOLS - BROAD CREEK MIDDLE SCHOOL has closed on the donation of low power WZED-LP/NEWPORT, NC to CRYSTAL COAST COMMUNITY RADIO.

