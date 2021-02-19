Two More Affiliates

Two CHERRY CREEK RADIO stations in WASHINGTON state have added "THE ARMSTRONG & GETTY SHOW" to their lineups.

News-Talk KONA-A/RICHLAND-PASCO-KENNEWICK (TRI CITIES), WA has added the show for 10a-noon (PT) as of this past TUESDAY (2/16). Meanwhile, sister News-Talk KKWN-KWNC-A (TALK 106.7)/WENATCHEE, WA is adding the show on MONDAY (2/22) for 9a-noon (PT).

In a press release, ARMSTRONG and GETTY said, “The CHERRY CREEK stations and CENTRAL WASHINGTON are a great match for our show. We’re not beltway pundits. We’re Middle-American guys with families who are just trying to bring a little perspective, honesty, and humor to the day’s events. We’re patriots more than we’re partisans."

Find out more about A&G from ERIC WEISS at THE WEISS AGENCY at Eric@TheWeissAgency.com or CRAIG WHETSTINE at craig@armstrongandgetty.com.

