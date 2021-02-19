Hamm (Photo: KMOX)

Former ENTERCOM News-Talk KMOX-A/ST. LOUIS Entertainment Editor HARRY HAMM pleaded guilty to two federal felony counts of child pornography possession and one count of access with intent to view child pornography WEDNESDAY (2/17). Each count carries a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine; sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

HAMM was arrested in APRIL 2019 (NET NEWS 4/22/2019) and a search of HAMM's laptops, iPhones, and iPad turned up deleted images and web search histories indicating that he accessed child pornography, and a SHOEBOX account containing images of child pornography.

HAMM, 79, was with KMOX since 1975 as a regular on various shows and in past years has been heard reviewing movies on sister stations and on a CBS RADIO feature "IN THE SPOTLIGHT." State child abuse charges remain pending.

