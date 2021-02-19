Derrick Martin pic - linkedin

iHEARTMEDIA/NORFOLK names DERRICK MARTIN as Market President, effective immediately. MARTIN will report to Area Pres. CHUCK PETERSON. He joins from the iHEARTMEDIA/ST. LOUIS market, where he most recently served as the Region President.

“I am excited to bring such a strong performer back to iHEARTMEDIA/NORFOLK,” said PETERSON. “The market performed exceptionally during DERRICK’s previous tenure from 2013-2017, and I see a very bright future again with his return. He earned the trust and respect of our team and the Norfolk community, and I know they will give him a warm welcome back.”

“DERRICK is a proven leader, especially during his time in NORFOLK with deeps ties with our clients, the NORFOLK community and our staff,” said Division Pres. NICK GNAU. “I am extremely excited for DERRICK to reconnect with the market and expand our community efforts, our revenue and ratings footprint.”

“I am extremely excited to return to NORFOLK to lead a great staff of employees and work with advertisers to grow their business while utilizing our company assets,” said MARTIN. “iHEARTMEDIA/NORFOLK has a cluster of stations that are a fabric in the community, and I can’t wait to reconnect again."

