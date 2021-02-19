Podcasting Expert? (Chandos Portrait, National Portrait Gallery, London)

What did THOMAS JEFFERSON and WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE have to say about podcasting? Maybe the medium wasn't around when they were, but AMPLIFI MEDIA's STEVE GOLDSTEIN thinks their (and others') sage advice about editing yourself applies to podcasts, and he has six prime examples from six unlikely sources (one of whom owns radio stations) in his AM-FM-PODCAST column this week.

If you do a podcast or a radio show, check out the wisdom of keeping things concise in "Content Wisdom From Six of The GOATs (Greatest Editors of All Time)" by clicking here.

