Virtual This Year

DON ANTHONY and GABE HOBBS' TALK SHOW BOOT CAMP 12 will be a virtual affair this year on MARCH 18th and 19th.

While speakers have not been announced, the agenda will include HOBBS' seventh annual "Talk Radio Report Card" review of ratings trends, the presentation of the ANDREW ASHWOOD Award, another special study of talk content from NUVOODOO, and panels on news, podcasting, interviewing, and moving from music to talk radio, as well as panels of top talk hosts and programmers. Last year's event in CINCINNATI was one of the very last industry conventions before the pandemic cancelled all in-person events in MARCH.

Registration is $179, but an early bird discount brings the ticket to $149 for those who register before MARCH 1st, and a special $79 rate is available for those who have lost their jobs. Find out more and register by clicking here.

« see more Net News