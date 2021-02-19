Livestream Concert

According to the GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION, 12-time GRAMMY award-winner CECE WINANS is hosting “An Evening of Thanksgiving” with COMPASSION INTERNATIONAL featuring special guests CARRIE UNDERWOOD, TAUREN WELLS and MARVIN WINANS. This live event will celebrate a season of gratitude as she brings music, joy, and encouragement. The livestream concert will be on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21st at 7p (CT) preceded by a VIP event at 5:30p (CT).

“I am so excited about partnering with COMPASSION [INTERNATIONAL] for 'An Evening of Thanksgiving',” said WINANS. “There is so much going on in the world, and I believe we could all use a night to forget about the chaos and focus on GOD and his faithfulness.”

“I am honored to be a part of the mission of COMPASSION and their years of commitment to helping children who are experiencing unimaginable circumstances due to poverty. And COVID-19 has made those issues even more dire,” added WINANS. “The COMPASSION mission of ‘releasing children from poverty in JESUS’ name’ is a ministry that is near and dear to my heart, and I look forward to what we can do together to forever positively change lives.”

Individual tickets to the livestream can be purchased through EVENTBRITE.



