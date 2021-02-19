-
RAB Live Video Presentation To Look At Value Of Authenticity, Inclusion In Brand Marketing
February 19, 2021 at 9:46 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The next webinar from the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's Business Accelerated series is a live video presentation by MICROSOFT ADVERTISING Head of Multicultural & Inclusive Marketing MJ DEPALMA, “Marketing with Purpose: Driving Growth Through Trusted Brand Experiences.” The presentation will look at the value of authenticity and inclusion for brands.
The presentation will stream live at noon (CT) on MARCH 10th and will be free for RAB members.