Baltimore Bound!

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WZFT (Z104.3)/BALTIMORE welcomes MIKE KLEIN to the station for afternoons, effective immediately.

It's a homecoming and return to the company for KLEIN, who grew up in the area. He joins from SUMMITMEDIA where he was OM for the five-station cluster in GREENVILLE, SC. Previous stops include iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK, sister Top 40 and Country stations WIHT (HOT 99.5) and WMZQ in WASHINGTON, DC and WFKS (KISS 95.1)/MELBOURNE, FL. He began his career back in the day at ENTERCOM Top 40 WNVZ (Z104)/NORFOLK, VA.

PD ROB KRUZ said, "MIKE is MARYLAND through and through having grown up in the BALTIMORE area. His deep passion for music as well as extensive CHR experience makes MIKE the perfect choice to drive BALTIMORE home! I’m excited to welcome him to the Z104.3 family."

KLEIN offered his thoughts on the homecoming, adding, "Joining the incredible on-air team at Z104.3, led by 'Your Morning Show' is a dream come true. I’m so excited to return to BALTIMORE, the city where I grew up, and host an afternoon show that combines a passion for Pop music with a focus on the BALTIMORE lifestyle."

