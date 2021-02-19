Durrani

Former ISLAND DEF JAM RECORDING EVP/International Marketing FAISEL DURRANI, has joined LOOPED VIRTUAL VENUE & INTERACTIVE DIGITAL PLATFORM as Co-CEO.

He will oversee strategic initiatives, new business opportunities, marketing strategies, and talent relationships.

DURRANI said, “We are currently in a movement where creators are looking for new opportunities that steer away from the traditional ad-based distribution model and allow them to maintain their independence while directly monetizing their content.

“LOOPED’s technology solutions are at the forefront of this movement and our platform makes this process and experience seamless for creators and fans alike. I couldn’t be more excited about leading LOOPED to innovate in the live digital programming space.”

The veteran entertainment exec’s resume also includes PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT Pres. and LIVE NATION SVP/Global Touring.

