Bryan

CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s LUKE BRYAN was surprised as the recipient of the CRS 2021 ARTIST HUMANITARIAN AWARD while being interviewed during "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience" TODAY (2/19). The award recognizes Country music artists who have exhibited exceptional humanitarian efforts. Previous recipients have included KENNY CHESNEY, BLAKE SHELTON, DIERKS BENTLEY, LADY ANTEBELLUM, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, RASCAL FLATTS and others.

In BRYAN's case, those contributions have included donations of time and effort to organizations including CMA FOUNDATION, MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION, WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT, NASHVILLE's MONROE CARELL JR. CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL at VANDERBILT, SHRINER'S HOSPITAL, ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, TJ MARTELL FOUNDATION and many more. In addition to his donations, BRYAN and his wife, CAROLINE, started THE BRETT BOYER FOUNDATION, also known as BRETT's BARN, to raise awareness for congenital heart disease, which they lost their niece, SADIE BRETT BOYER to at seven months old.

"There's always more work to be done," BRYAN shared as he accepted the award. "When you talk about the MAKE-A-WISH kids and the ST. JUDE moments, and obviously the BRETT BOYER FOUNDATION where you see these kids ... how do you say no? You just don't say no ... It's a group award."

Before the presentation BRYAN sat down for an hour-long Q&A with CRB President and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SVP/Programming KURT JOHNSON, discussing everything from the start of his career to navigating the pandemic and entering his fourth season as a judge on ABC-TV's "AMERICAN IDOL"

"Every phase of your entertainment career ... is about pushing yourself in new little avenues and new little challenges." said BRYAN of the different opportunities he's taken along the way. "At the core of what I am, I will always be a guy that loves to sit down and write a song, play it for people, record it and then hear it on the radio and watch people respond ... That is the creme de la creme for LUKE BRYAN."

