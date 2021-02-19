New Faces performers

A video featuring MATT STELL and his mother was an emotional centerpiece of the “New Faces Of Country Music Showcase” that closed out TODAY’s (2/19) “CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience.” The rising Country star’s mom said hearing him on the radio “never loses its awe,” and STELL himself got emotional thanking Country radio for the on-fire career he’s currently enjoying.

The show’s four other performers — HARDY, TENILLE ARTS, TRAVIS DENNING and ASHLEY McBRYDE — have equally hot careers, as evidenced by the fact that all of the show’s performers were chosen for one of its coveted performance slots via votes cast exclusively by Country radio.

Hosted by WESTWOOD ONE personality ELAINA SMITH, the show gave each of its performers the same amount of time, during which they squeezed in between three (STELL) and five (McBRYDE) songs. STELL and DENNING offered a nod to the New Faces Show tradition of funny video introductions with hilarious clips. DENNING’s cleverly compared the difficulty of getting a hit at Country radio to fishing, while STELL’s depicted a bad date getting turned around with the help of Country radio.

The performers played a mixture of past hits, current singles and album cuts. McBRYDE also added a cover song, JOHNNY CASH’s “I’ve Been Everywhere,” injecting some of her own humorous lyrics to make the song more about beer than travel.

« see more Net News