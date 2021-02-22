Theresa Adebiyi

THERESA ADEBIYI has joined music entrepreneur TROY CARTER's music and technology platform VENICE, Q&A’s new software division.

Started by CARTER -- who famously managed LADY GAGA to superstardom -- and SUZY RYOO in DECEMBER, the company's aim is to “enable record labels to beta test songs, manage their artist rosters, and distribute music easily and efficiently”.

LONDON-based ADEBIYI joins MATTOTT, who heads up the UK division and works globally as VP, Artist Development and Strategy for the company..

ADEBIYI was previously at PARTISAN RECORDS, where she was Creative Director and Project Manager, working on global album campaigns and executing creative direction and content.

The label's roster includes GRAMMY-nominated artists FONTAINES D.C. and LAURA MARLING. IDLES, FEMI KUTI, MADE KUTI and CIGARETTES AFTER SEX, among others.

Prior to that, she spent four years at NINJATUNE as Creative Marketing Manager, and for five years before that, Label Manager at LEX RECORDS/

Said ADEBIYI, “Joining Q&A and VENICE at this time for me represents an incredible and exciting opportunity to really dig into my experience as a marketeer, creative director and label manager.

“Seeing what TROY, SUZY and the extremely talented team are building both for artists, labels, partners and their own brand is inspiring on a personal and professional level.

“I’m excited to begin to help shape and build the culture of Venice and ensure we relentlessly strive to best serve our artists and their audiences within this innovative company.”

Added CARTER, “THERESA’s proven track record in creative marketing, running a label and artist advocacy is unrivalled while truly understanding how to work within and across an artist’s team.

Added RYOO, “THERESA is undeniably impressive. She's worked with exceptional, generational artists and is known to be a vocal and important member of the U.K music industry."

Said OTT, "THERESA represents so much of what we value, believe in and are active in promoting; she is creative, truly artist focused, supportive and really cares. Her experience in working across all areas of records is unmatched – a holistic view we take very seriously.”

« see more Net News