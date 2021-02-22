Keepin' Busy

JOHN MELLENCAMP will unveil his new live album and documentary, THE GOOD SAMARITAN TOUR, this spring. The documentary, which will be narrated by Academy® Award winner MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, chronicles MELLENCAMP’s historic free tour in 2000 when he performed on street corners and in public parks across the country.

In addition, MELLENCAMP will soon return to the studio to finish recording his 25th album, which had been delayed due the COVID-19 pandemic.

