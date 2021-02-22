HUTTON BROADCASTING’s group of stations, which incudes Triple A KBAC/SANTA FE, NM, and the company’s community website, www.SantaFe.com, were the media sponsors for NEW MEXICO’s FOOD FOR LOVE streaming concert and fundraiser -- which took place on FEBRUARY 13th -- for the NEW MEXICO ASSOCIATION OF FOOD BANKS.

Over 60 acts performed and participated including NATHANEIL RATELIFF, SHANNON MCNALLY, ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO, BRUCE ROBISON & KELLY WILLS, BOB SCHIENDER, JACKSON BROWN, JAMES MCMURTRY and SHAWN COLVIN.

The over $750,000 raised will benefit every county, Native American nation and Pueblo in the state.

Learn more here.

