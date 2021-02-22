Barry

Longtime CINCINNATI radio personality and TV weatherman PAT BARRY died SATURDAY (2/20) of COVID-19 at 69.

BARRY (real name BARRY TINGLEY) was one of the market's most familiar media personalities as a weather forecaster at NBC affiliate WLWT-TV and FOX affiliate WXIX-TV and on the radio at Top 40 WKRQ (Q102), Rock WSAI-F, News-Talk WKRC-A, News-Talk WLW-A, Urban Oldies WMOJ (MOJO 100.3), Oldies WDJO-A, and Classic Country WNKR-WNKN; he also briefly did weather reports on WKEF-TV-WRGT-TV/DAYTON in 2006.

Funeral services are pending.

