Cody Anderson Dies

W. CODY ANDERSON, the former GM at WDAS-A-F and WURD-A and owner of WHAT-A/PHILADELPHIA, passed away SATURDAY night (2/20).

ANDERSON started his radio career as an AE at WDAS and worked his way up to GM, serving in that position through 1989, when he left to buy WHAT, where he also hosted. He later sold WHAT in 2000 and served as GM of LEVAS News-Talk WURD in 2003-07, then continued hosting shows on the station until his death, including the SATURDAY morning "ECLECTIC AVENUE" with VIKKI LEACH and other shows.

WURD Pres. SARA LOMAX-REESE said, "CODY was instrumental in breathing life into WURD and shepherding it over our almost 20 years, first as General Manager and most recently as a beloved host, mentor and friend. Like his biological family, the WURD family will miss him deeply. But we are grateful for his tireless and generous support of independent Black media, which he championed every day of his life, especially through his advocacy of WURD Radio."

ANDERSON's son BILL, who formerly hosted at WURD, is now a host and reporter at FOX O&O WTXF-TV (FOX 29)/PHILADELPHIA.

