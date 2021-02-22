Chesca

SABAN MUSIC star CHESCA received two award nominations for New Artist Female and "Crossover" Collaboration Of The Year with ‘Súbelo’ (Further Up) – featuring STATIC & BEN EL, PITBULL & CHESCA at the 33rd annual PREMIO LO NUESTRO award show and she joins LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN for a special unplugged performance of CHESCA’s latest spanglish release of “El Cambio” live from MIAMI this TODAY (2/22), 9a (ET)/9a (PT).

CHESCA released "El Cambio," the official Spanish language interpretation of "The Change," written by renowned songwriter DIANE WARREN, to give a voice to the Latino community showing that we are united in this together. Be watching!

« see more Net News