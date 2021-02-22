Dr. Jerry Boulding

ALL ACCESS Urban/UAC Editor SAM WEAVER concludes our BLACK HISTORY MONTH tribute to our late colleague and friend, “THE DOCTOR,” JERRY BOULDING.

"WEAVER said, "To work in the present, you need to remember the lessons from the past. Going back over what JERRY wrote through the years is a constant reminder to pay closer attention to what's done and not necessarily promised.

"Progress happens if you stay aware of details and persistent at learning how to work the system. That's why JERRY's BLACK HISTORY MONTH columns are invaluable."

You can read BOULDING's 2010 summation of his four-part BLACK HISTORY MONTH series here.

« see more Net News