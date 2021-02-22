-
Country Record Pros Raffaella Braun And Ray Mariner Get Engaged
ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS Dir. National Promotion RAFFAELLA BRAUN and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WEA Mgr./Radio & Streaming RAY MARINER who recently got engaged.
MARINER shared the joyful news on FACEBOOK last night (2/21), writing, “She has made me the happiest guy in the world, by saying yes! It’s been quite a journey. A long-distance relationship twice, a couple of moves, 11 months in close quarantine, but all along she’s been my true North. I love you RAFFAELLA BRAUN! Let’s do this!”
