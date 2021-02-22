Job Opportunity

STEPHENS MEDIA Top 40/Mainstream KZBD (105.7 NOW-FM)/SPOKANE has a juicy opening. KZBD is looking for an APD/on-air personality. STEPHENS MEDIA Top 40 Format Captain TOMMY DEL RIO is for someone that has passion for not just radio, but the format. You'll need to generate engaging content both on-air and on social media. You need to have strong production skills and you'll have to be the kind of team player that is willing to help all of the stations in the cluster as needed.

DEL RIO tells ALL ACCESS that the new APD/air personality will be working closely with him and with STEPHENS MEDIA/SPOKANE OM KENT JONES. Rush your resume and on-air demo to jobs@1057nowfm.com.

