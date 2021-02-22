Extension

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has inked the FREE BEER & HOT WINGS morning show to a contract extension covering 17 current affiliates and three new ones. The show, based at Active Rock WGRD/GRAND RAPIDS, MI, has been added at TOWNSQUARE's Rock WBUF/BUFFALO, Classic Rock WAAL (99.1 THE WHALE)/BINGHAMTON, NY, and Classic Rock KLUB (CLASSIC ROCK 106.9)/VICTORIA, TX.

TOWNSQUARE COO -- Local Media ERIK HELLUM said, “FREE BEER & HOT WINGS have demonstrated time and again that they can win in our markets, and we are proud to announce that we have extended our agreement with them so that we can keep winning.”

“This is a labor of love,” said GREGG “FREE BEER” DANIELS. “TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has been a tremendous friend and partner to us for over ten years.”

CHRIS "HOT WINGS" MICHELS said, “In many of these markets, we have celebrated year after year of ratings success and these local communities feel like home to us.”

“We are excited to win in BUFFALO, BINGHAMTON, and VICTORIA,” said co-Host JOE GASSMAN. “We were made for BUFFALO -- the home of the original hot wing.”

“Compelling, relatable, timely, and entertaining content wins,” added TOWNSQUARE SVP/Programming KURT JOHNSON. “We could not be happier to have FREE BEER & HOT WINGS continue as a key part of our success on these local rock stations for years to come.”

