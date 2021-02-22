Lineup Change

There's a new on-air line up at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS (KIIS FM)/LOS ANGELES.

"On Air with RYAN SEACREST" is extended one hour to run 5-10a. JESSE LOZANO, KIIS FM's longtime afternoon drive host, will continue to fill in as needed for the station but will now focus his time on his SAN DIEGO Morning Show on sister KMYI (STAR 94.1). JOJO on the Radio, KIIS FM’s long time host of nights, will now host PM Drive, and EJ is now officially hosting nights from 7p–Mid.



The Full KIIS Lineup:

On Air with RYAN SEACREST 5-11a

SISANIE (from “On-Air w/RYAN SEACREST” show and AMD for KIIS) 11a-Noon

RAPH Noon-2p

JOJO on the Radio 3-7p

EJ 7p–Midnight

RUBI Mid–5a

