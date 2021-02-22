New

UK-based artist and label services company KARTEL MUSIC GROUP has launched EMK, a new electronic music platform.

KARTEL CEO CHARLES KIRBY-WELCH said, “The team at KARTEL are committed to the provision of world class independent music marketing and distribution. This commitment starts and ends with a deep passion for empowering independent artists. The recorded music business can be a challenging environment for independent artists and it is vital that real choice exists for creative entrepreneurs. We recognize that sometimes just being a service provider and distribution partner is not enough. The Label Services and Distribution model is now well adopted by the industry so it seems like the right moment to question the status quo and challenge ourselves to innovate and look ahead. We know that many artists need and want a dedicated team – that is something we experience on a daily basis. That is why we have launched our first label orientated platform called EMK. We don’t see it as a traditional label, but rather another step forward in our near 20 year journey to promote and support the artists, the music and the culture that we truly love.”

