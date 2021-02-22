-
Mike Hsu Debuts As Morning Host On WWFX (The Pike 100)/Worcester, MA
CUMULUS Classic Rock WWFX (100 FM THE PIKE)/WORCESTER, MA names MIKE HSU as its new wakeup host. HSU joined THE PIKE part-time in AUGUST 2020. HSU formerly worked at crosstown Active Rock WAAF doing afternoons before it signed off in FEBRUARY 2020 (NET NEWS 2/24/20).
RVP/Market Mgr. BOB GOODELL said, “PIKE Program Director CHUCK PERKS and I are both very excited to have MIKE hosting THE PIKE’s morning show. He’s a part of the rock fabric of CENTRAL MASSACHUSETTS and one of the most well known personalities from his time served at WAAF.”
HSU commented, “WORCESTER has a lot to offer and I’m glad I can let people know that and be more a part of the community by broadcasting on WORCESTER’s Rock Station.”