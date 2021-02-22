'May We All' the musical

The world premiere of “May We All,” a musical created by BRIAN KELLEY of FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's CUZBRO PRODUCTIONS and LIVELY McCABE ENTERTAINMENT (NET NEWS 1/25), is set to debut in JUNE 2022 with a residency at NASHVILLE's TENNESSEE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER (TPAC). The residency will kick off a national tour for the musical, which will travel to different cities in 2022 and 2023.

The musical, centered around a fledgling Country singer character, includes numerous classic and more current Country hits in its score. Following production delays in 2020 due to the pandemic, the show's previously announced developmental production at PLAYHOUSE ON THE SQUARE in MEMPHIS, is now planned to proceed this Fall..

“TPAC is looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the theater again, and we can’t wait to share all the new and uplifting arts experiences we have in store for you next year,” said TPAC President/CEO JENNIFER TURNER. “We’re delighted to host the world premiere engagement of ‘May We All’ in the Summer of 2022. It’s the perfect opportunity for fans of musical theater and fans of Country music to unite here in MUSIC CITY for this special presentation before the launch of a national tour.”

Exact dates and ticket information for the NASHVILLE residency will be released in the coming weeks.

“We’re so excited for ‘May We All’ to be in residence in NASHVILLE next summer,” says LIVELY McCABE ENTERTAINMENT Exec. Prod. MICHAEL BARRA. “MUSIC CITY, followed by a coast-to-coast tour, has been our goal for this show since day one, and the overwhelming response from Country music fans has granted us the opportunity to achieve this milestone. We’re so grateful to JENNIFER TURNER and her first-rate team at TPAC for their support and partnership on this production.”

