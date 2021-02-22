Ryan

CUMULUS MEDIA KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 93.6)/DALLAS has named RACHEL RYAN its new midday host, effective today (2/22). She fills the vacancy left by former midday host MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ, who moved to mornings last Fall (NET NEWS 11/18/20). RYAN joins the station after serving as midday host on sister stations WWWQ (Q99.7)/ATLANTA and KLIF (HOT 93.3)/DALLAS.

“We are thrilled to promote from within CUMULUS and have RACHEL joining our team on NEW COUNTRY 96.3," said KSCS/KPLX PD MIKE PRESTON. "Her energy and passion for connecting to the community is the key to her past success, and we can’t wait to have her on KSCS!”

"I am beyond excited to be a part of the team at KSCS," said RYAN. "This decision was an easy one, and I'm eager to hit the ground running in DALLAS. Thank you, MIKE PRESTON and DAN BENNETT (VP/Market Mgr.), for having confidence in me ... I can't wait to get to work!"

