New Podcast

MEREDITH's REAL SIMPLE magazine is launching a 12-episode weekly financial podcast with FIDELITY INVESTMENTS, targeting women with retirement planning information. "MONEY CONFIDENTIAL," hosted by financial expert STEFANIE O'CONNELL RODRIGUEZ, debuts on MARCH 1st, accompanied by a "virtual event series," "The New Rules of Retirement," hosted by REAL SIMPLE Features Editor BRANDI BROXSON and starting on MARCH 23rd with a second series scheduled for SEPTEMBER.

"2020 has been a tough year for our readers in every sense, including financially, so we're pleased to partner with FIDELITY INVESTMENTS to host honest conversations and offer practical solutions about personal finance," said REAL SIMPLE Editor-in-Chief LIZ VACCARIELLO. "We are committed to helping lift our audiences' financial concerns and burdens by creating a safe space to talk about money -- and to providing solutions that work."

"Today, we see more women than ever reaching out to learn about planning for their future and reducing the financial stress so many of us are feeling these days," said FIDELITY INVESTMENTS SVP MELISSA RIDOLFI. "As FIDELITY celebrates WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH with a special focus on helping women improve their financial wellness, we're excited to come together with REAL SIMPLE for real talk about saving and investing, and simple steps that can be taken to make sure your money works harder to reach your retirement goals."

« see more Net News