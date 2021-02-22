Top 10

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for FEBRUARY 15-21 saw iHEARTRADIO promos remaining in first place and PROGRESSIVE holding onto second place. BRIAN BAUMGARTNER's new "THE OFFICE DEEP DIVE" podcast was the beneficiary of iHEART's podcast promo push this week, jumping from 21st to 4th place.

The top 10:

iHEARTRADIO (#1 last week: 64890 instances) PROGRESSIVE (#2; 60220) BABBEL (#7; 51712) THE OFFICE DEEP DIVE WITH BRIAN BAUMGARTNER PODCAST (#21; 47586) CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#3; 42563) INDEED (#4; 41953) ZIPRECRUITER (#22; 33548) MCDONALD'S (#10; 28995) GEICO (#8; 32599) AMERISAVE MORTGAGE (#38; 31976)

