Podcast Trip

BARSTOOL SPORTS "PARDON MY TAKE" co-host PFT COMMENTER and former HOUSTON TEXANS running back ARIAN FOSTER will be discussing conspiracy theories and a wide range of other topics generated in part via CLUBHOUSE rooms on a new podcast.

"MACRODOSING" will post weekly on TUESDAYS and the debut episode, according to PFT's comments on "PARDON MY TAKE" TODAY (2/22), will be an examination of ALEX JONES.

