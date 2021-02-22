New Podcasts, Features

SPOTIFY's Stream On event TODAY (2/22) included announcements of several new podcasts and features in the streaming service's pipeline, as well as expansion into new territories, a high-end audio tier, and a new podcast advertising sales division.

Among the announcements were a slate of shows with DC under the co-production deal announced last year, starting with DAVID GOYER's previously-announced "BATMAN UNBURIED" later this year and including shows about several DC Universe characters, including Wonder Woman, the Riddler, Catwoman, Batgirl, and Lois Lane; a new podcast under AVA DUVERNAY's previously-announced deal with SPOTIFY, a show, "LEAP FILES," about the LAW ENFORCEMENT ACCOUNTABILITY PROJECT (LEAP); and a multiyear podcasting deal with directors ANTHONY and JOE RUSSO's AGBO production company.

In addition, SPOTIFY announced a partnership with WORDPRESS that will allow bloggers using the latter's platform and SPOTIFY's ANCHOR podcast creation app to convert written content into podcasts. It will also allow podcasters to add video and interactive polls and Q&As to podcasts.

As for other reveals at the event, SPOTIFY announced the launch in select markets later this year of SPOTIFY HiFi, a lossless audio tier to compete with similar offerings from TIDAL and AMAZON MUSIC; expansion to 80 more international markets, including BANGLADESH, PAKISTAN, and NIGERIA; the expansion of the Canvas feature to allow all artists to add a visual loop to their songs; and a podcast advertising sales division, SPOTIFY AUDIENCE NETWORK.

