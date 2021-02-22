Debuts Today

Former President BARACK OBAMA and BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN are hosting a new podcast for SPOTIFY. "RENEGADES: BORN IN THE USA," produced by BARACK and MICHELLE OBAMA's HIGHER GROUND production company, debuted with two episodes posted exclusively on SPOTIFY TODAY (2/22). The show will post eight episodes in total.

SPOTIFY describes the show as "a series of conversations... about their lives, music, and enduring love of AMERICA -- despite all its challenges." The first two episodes cover the hosts' friendship and growing up as outsiders, and their experiences with racism.

« see more Net News