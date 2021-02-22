Bryan O'Neal

GOOD NEWS RADIO Contemporary Christian KSGN/RIVERSIDE, CA PD/morning host BRYAN O'NEAL is retiring MARCH 19. O'NEAL's radio legacy spans stations and markets up and down the WEST COAST, including PORTLAND, SPOKANE and at the original stations that eventually became the K-LOVE and AIR1 networks.

O'NEAL commented, "What a ride. I'm going to miss it because I still love it. I'll be living fulltime in our motorhome with my wife, Mary. Oh yea, the motorhome will be a rolling radio studio."

O'NEAL served for 15 years at KSGN.

