Blake Shelton (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's BLAKE SHELTON will guest host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of MARCH. Beginning on MONDAY, MARCH 1st and continuing through FRIDAY, MARCH 26th, SHELTON can be heard sharing personal stories and the latest in Country music weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

"We are honored to have Country superstar BLAKE SHELTON entertain our listeners for the month of MARCH,” said GO COUNTRY 105 Station Mgr. MICHAEL LEVINE. “BLAKE has an amazing following in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and I know they will be thrilled to hear him on the station each day!”

Fans can listen to the show on www.GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, as well as over the air locally.

