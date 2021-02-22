Consent Decrees And Fines

The FCC entered two more Consent Decrees resolving political online public file violations, these with TRI-RIVERS BROADCASTING COMPANY (Country KMEM-F/MEMPHIS, MO) and DELTA BROADCASTING, LLC (Classic Hits KYMO-A-F/EAST PRAIRIE, MO). The agreements settle the alleged violations with the licensees agreeing to create and implement compliance plans but without fines being attached.

In addition, the Commission rescinded one $1,500 fine, that against LETCHER COUNTY BROADCASTING for a late license renewal application for W278BK/JENKINS, KY due to inability to pay, but issued another proposed $1,500 fine against VOICE OF EUPORA for a late license renewal application for low power FM WEHS-LP/EUPORA, MS, which explained the delay as resulting from the death of the station's President's mother.

