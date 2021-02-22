The Jubal Show (Photo: Barbie Hull)

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream WWPW (POWER 96.1)/ATLANTA has unveiled a new line up that leads off with a new morning show, THE JUBAL SHOW featuring JUBAL FRESH, his wife ALEX FRESH and ENGLISH EVAN. The station also now has SOS doing middays, ETHAN COLE in afternoons and MIKEITH at night.

PD DAN HUNT commented, "Today we completed the puzzle on the roll out of our new on-air team here at POWER 96.1. “The addition of THE JUBAL SHOW to morning drive will provide ATLANTA with a fresh sound, hitting all the hot topics and providing the entertainment that listeners crave like relationship drama, prank calls and fun games. These fresh faces along with the addition our other new on-air talent that was added in JANUARY – SOS in midday, ETHAN COLE in afternoons and MIKEITH at night – completes the all-star lineup!"

iHEARTMEDIA/ATLANTA SVPP MEG STEVENS added, "“The revamped POWER 96.1 lineup is fresh, innovative and brings new energy to ATLANTA radio. THE JUBAL SHOW will start the day by bringing the funny to ATLANTA."

New morning host JUBAL FRESH said, "MYSELF, ALEX, ENGLISH EVAN and the entire JUBAL SHOW crew are beyond excited to be given the opportunity to entertain ATLANTA in the morning. It's not only a huge market but has always been one of my favorite places. Hootie-Hoo!"

