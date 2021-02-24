Partnership

Audio platform VURBL has inked a partnership deal with A360 MEDIA, parent of US WEEKLY, INTOUCH, LIFE & STYLE, and CLOSER WEEKLY, that will include clips of A360 podcasts as VURBL audio embeds available on A360's web properties and VURBL-hosted A360 streaming stations, with the clips also being included on VURBL's programmatic ad sales platform (managed by MAGNITE). A360 writers can now embed highlights from A360 podcasts using VURBL technology.

“We are thrilled to announce our first scaled ad partnership deal with A360, where we aim to prove that there is more to podcasting monetization than the traditional native and dynamic-inserted ads in downloaded audio files,” said VURBL CEO AUDRA GOLD. “Our platform is the first to provide this type of monetization opportunity for major podcast publishers, enabling them to drastically increase their audio ad inventory, scale their listen counts, and improve audio ad-measurement. We believe this partnership is the just the beginning of an audio monetization sea-change - one in which VURBL will lead the way.”

On the embeddable snippets, GOLD added, “Publishers, bloggers and journalists have been including relevant images and videos in their posts for years so it’s surprising that audio snippets were never a common part of this equation from both a journalistic and monetization optimization perspective. It’s a void we had to fill."



“As we continue to build on the extraordinary growth with our podcast network, it is a great opportunity to partner with VURBL to further leverage our engaged audience,” said A360 GM/Digital ELI LIPPMAN.​ “As the leading producer of celebrity content, we understand the importance of content pace and timeliness, by further incorporating short-form clips across our platforms we can create new opportunities for our podcasts to go viral and further engage a broader audience.”

"With spending on podcast advertising expected to exceed $1 billion this year according to eMARKETER, it is great to see innovation and collaboration happening within the audio advertising space," said TOM KERSHAW, CTO at MAGNITE, which is partnered with VURBL in managing VURBL's programmatic marketplace. "As more marketers recognize the opportunity to reach highly engaged listeners through podcasts, MAGNITE is excited to work with VURBL on advertising solutions that bring value to publishers and advertisers while maintaining an excellent listener experience."

« see more Net News