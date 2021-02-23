Free Webinar Thursday

JACOBS MEDIA & RAB will host a free webinar THURSDAY (2/15) entitled "What Happened At ‘Virtual’ CES 2021 – And What It Means To Radio." It will take place at 1p (ET).

The webinar will review what took place this year, focusing on areas like advances in the connected car, voice, in-home technology, the future of content, and more.

Last month JACOBS MEDIA created its own version of the CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW, hosting a “virtual tour” for broadcasters. They also took the time to visit CES itself, and it’s time to review what was learned, and where there are implications and opportunities for radio.

To take part in this free webinar, register here.

