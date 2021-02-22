-
No New Station Sale Transactions In FCC Databases Monday Afternoon
February 22, 2021 at 12:11 PM (PT)
No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC databases MONDAY afternoon (2/22).
Among the filings that did make it into the databases, SUN RADIO FOUNDATION has filed for Silent STAs for KTSN-F/BLOWOUT, TX and K295CK/LUCKENBACH, TX due to transmitter damage from the extreme cold and storms that recently hit TEXAS.
And TBLC GREENSBORO STATIONS, LLC has closed on the sale of WWBG-A/GREENSBORO, NC to RICHARD MILLER's TWIN CITY BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC for $85,000.