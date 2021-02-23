'Coats For A Cause' Raised Over $88K

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Rock WPLR (99.1PLR)/NEW HAVEN, CT's Morning Show CHAZ & AJ helped raise over $88,400 in cash for JIMMY KOPLIK’s "Coats For A Cause."

All the money raised will go towards purchasing EMPWR coats for BRIDGEPORT’s homeless. EMPWR coats transform into sleeping bags and can be worn over the shoulder helping people stay warm during the day and night. With the success of JIMMY KOPLIK’s "Coats For A Cause," over 700 EMPWR coats will be purchased.

CHAZ commented, “We are so proud to be a part of this tremendous effort to help our less fortunate neighbors and so grateful for the generosity and compassion from our listeners and all of the corporate partners.”

JIMMY KOPLIK, President of LIVE NATION, CONNECTICUT and UPSTATE NEW YORK added, “I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support from the listeners and the business community. Thank you CHAZ and AJ and everyone who contributed, you have directly changed someone’s life for the better. LIVE NATION and the HARBOR YARD AMPHITHEATER are excited to be a part of the City of BRIDGEPORT. We are so happy we could help.”

BRIDGEPORT Mayor JOE GANIM also added, “This is an amazing response by so many individuals and organizations that came together for the cause, to help the homeless. I can only express my most sincere thanks to all.”

