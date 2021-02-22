Still Home Of The Phillies

ENTERCOM Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA has reached agreement on a new "long-term" deal keeping the PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES on the station with financial terms undisclosed. An announcement TUESDAY (2/23) confirmed a report in PHILADELPHIA BUSINESS JOURNAL.

The PHILLIES have aired on WIP since 2012 and exclusively on the station since 2016 (the games were simulcast on sister News-Talk WPHT-A through the 2015 season). SCOTT FRANZKE will return as play-by-play voice, with LARRY ANDERSEN and KEVIN FRANDSEN returning as analysts. JIM JACKSON, who hosted studio shows and handled middle-inning radio play-by-play, was let go after the 2020 season but continues as voice of the PHILADELPHIA FLYERS.

“We’re eagerly awaiting the return of PHILLIES baseball and are happy to announce a new broadcast extension with the club,” said ENTERCOM PHILADELPHIA SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF. “As the undisputed voice of the PHILADELPHIA sports fan, we look forward to putting listeners right in the middle of the action through premier game day coverage and keeping them caught up with their favorite team throughout the season.”

