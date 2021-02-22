Still Home Of The Phillies

The PHILADELPHIA BUSINESS JOURNAL is reporting that ENTERCOM Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA has reached agreement on a new "long-term" deal keeping the PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES on the station with financial terms undisclosed.

The PHILLIES have aired on WIP since 2012 and exclusively on the station since 2016 (the games were simulcast on sister News-Talk WPHT-A through the 2015 season). SCOTT FRANZKE will return as play-by-play voice, with LARRY ANDERSEN back as analyst for home games and KEVIN FRANDSEN for road games. JIM JACKSON, who hosted studio shows and handled middle-inning radio play-by-play, was let go after the 2020 season but continues as voice of the PHILADELPHIA FLYERS.

« see more Net News